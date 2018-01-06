Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses BFF Malika Haqq and Their 'Nightly Gossip Sessions'

Khloé Kardashian isn’t afraid to admit it — she misses her best friend!

On Saturday, the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared that she was missing her longtime BFF Malika Haqq, who’s currently competing in the hit U.K. reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

“It’s so strange not being able to call malika and have a nightly gossip session,” Kardashian, 33, wrote on social media.

Malika Haaq (left) and Khloé Kardashian

And turns out the mom-to-be isn’t the only one who misses Haqq — so does her twin sister Khadijah.

Replying to Kardashian’s tweet, Khadijah wrote, “I start to cry and I think of you…be strong DijaMay.”

But the Good American designer wasn’t about to let Khadijah spill any tears over her sister’s temporary absence. “’You can’t cry Dijah!!!! No I won’t let you!!! We have one another,” she wrote in a separate social media message.

“Always always,” Malika’s twin replied.

And Kardashian — who is six months pregnant with a baby boy — will “always always” have a sweet momento to remember her first pregnancy by thanks to the twin sisters.

Days after confirming she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the Revenge Body star received a very “special gift” honoring the major milestone from Malika and Khadijah.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Malika and Khadijah got me the most special gift,” she wrote over a photo of a bracelet which spelled out the word “Mommy.”