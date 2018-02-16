Khloé Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq are having an emotional heart-to-heart.

Since the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got into a serious relationship with her beau, Tristan Thompson — with whom she is expecting her first child, a son — she has been spending a large majority of her time in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NBA star lives and plays for the Cavaliers.

During a trip home to Los Angeles, Kardashian, 33, sits down with her long-time friend, who is visibly upset.

“We don’t spend a lot of Malika and Khloé time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloé and the guy time,” Haqq, 34, tells her in a clip of Sunday’s upcoming KUWTK episode.

While Kardashian says that she does “love the boys,” referencing Thompson and his friends, she assures Haqq, “but it’s not our relationship.”

“It’s not, but I think sometimes the people that you spend the majority of your time with become priority because they’re right in front of you,” Haqq tells her. “And I just don’t want to feel like — I don’t want to come secondary. If I want to talk to you, I maybe don’t want to talk to you in front of all the guys.”

“It is a bit of a strain,” says Haqq. While she doesn’t want to “blame” Kardashian because of her cross-country move, she admits “it’s hard.”

“You and I, we went from seeing each other how many days a week to like seeing each other every other month,” Haqq says. “I want to be around you and spend time with you.”

When Kardashian asks why she wasn’t directly told that, Haqq gets emotional.

“Don’t cry,” Kardashian comforts her. “You don’t have to cry. You always cry. I love you.”

Although Kardashian may not “agree with everything she’s saying,” she validates Haqq’s feelings: “Her feelings are her feelings and I’m never going to invalidate them. So if Malika feels like I’m not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I need to make a better effort.”

In an effort to improve their communication, Kardashian says she will “try harder” to stay in touch when she’s out of L.A.

“You know what, life does get in the way and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” says Kardashian. “I think we all have to be secure with our role in each other’s lives and just be okay with that.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!