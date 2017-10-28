Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Makes Young Cancer Patient's Dream Come True: 'One of My Favorite Days!'

Khloé Kardashian met one of her strongest fans in New York City on Friday.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 33, took time out of her Good American promotional tour to visit 10-year-old Hailey Cordova at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“I believe that we don’t meet people by accident, they are meant to cross our path for a reason. Thank you Hailey,” the mother-to-be captioned a photo of the pair on Friday.

“Seriously Hailey is incredible,” Kardashian commented on Hailey’s father’s photo. “One of my favorite days!!” she also wrote in another family member’s comment section.

Also during the visit, Kardashian and Hailey FaceTimed Kim Kardashian West. “Hi Hailey!!! Was fun FaceTiming you sweet girl!!!” Kim, 37, commented on her sister’s photo.

Kardashian’s special meeting was organized after the young cancer patient’s family reached out to her on social media over a week ago.

“Your daughter is gorgeous! I feel so honored!” the girlfriend of NBA star Tristan Thompson tweeted to Hailey’s father, who shared a photo of his bed-ridden daughter wearing a T-shirt that read “Khloé’s My Fave.”

Last month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with Thompson, 26.

The baby news broke just four days after PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian’s 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that sister Kardashian West, 37, will welcome her third child with husband Kanye West, 40, this winter via surrogate.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” one source told PEOPLE of Kardashian and Thompson, who have been dating for over a year.

“This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it,” the insider added. “This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

Kardashian’s week-long Manhattan stay comes two days after she and her sisters reportedly inked a $150 million deal for five more seasons of the E! reality show.