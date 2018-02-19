TV
Kissing & Telling: 14 Epic Love Life Confessions, Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not one to hold back
HAVING SEX WHILE PREGNANT IS ... DIFFERENT
“I have always heard that women are extra horny when they’re pregnant, but for me it’s been interesting,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her website. Although she reveals that “in the beginning, sex was the same,” she added, “as I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.”
“I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too. Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she wrote, noting that “you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL.”
SHE HAS A HANDFUL OF NON-NEGOTIABLES WHEN IT COMES TO RELATIONSHIPS
So, how do you know if the person you're dating is "the one"? On her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared her five non-negotiables, which included a love of laughter, passion and having the same views "on the basics, like commitment, trust and where your moral compass is set. Repeat: 1000 percent!"
"Connection is key," Kardashian continued. "Laughter and passion are the fuel for lifelong monogamy, so the importance of fun, collaborative activities should never be forgotten."
SHE PREPS A 'MORNING AFTER' MAKEUP BAG
Come prepared! In a post on her website, Kardashian confessed to her fans that she always packs a little bag when she knows she'll be spending the night at someone's house. "If you're planning on spending the night at your boyfriend's (or girlfriend's) place you gotta be prepared, honey! There are some items I think you always need! Whether you've been dating your boo for a while and have a shelf in his bathroom or are going to a new guy's house for a movie night that may turn into more," she wrote. The reality star's essentials include: toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, travel-size face wash, moisturizer and Summer's Eve wipes.
SHE'S NEVER MADE THE FIRST MOVE
While the youngest Kardashian sister is known for being outspoken and open-minded when it comes to her love life, the reality star does admit she's never asked a guy out before. "If a guy wants to date me, then he can be the one to make the first move, LOL," Kardashian revealed in a post on her website and app.
SHE DIDN'T HAVE THE BEST 'FIRST TIME'
"It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen," she wrote of her first encounter on her website/app, noting that her male partner was older and definitely not a virgin. She continued: "I don't really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with. You definitely don't have an orgasm your first time. I didn't for the first few years!"
HER FIRST KISS WENT DOWN DURING A FAMILY VACATION
"It was … in Hawaii when I was 12 or 13," she shared. "The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m. and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out. I remember I kissed some guy there and I thought I was so cool and so grown. I don't remember the boy and I can't tell you anything else about the experience." The 32-year-old said her rendezvous was incited by her parents' friends' daughter — a gal pal she described as "very fast." She explained, "I only did it because I was with her. I lied and was like, 'I've totally done that before!' But I hadn't, LOL!"
SHE'S A FAN OF WATCHING PORN
During an always-candid episode of her now-defunct talk show, Kocktails with Khloé, Kardashian revealed she is indeed a fan of porn when answering guest Lisa Rinna's question. "I love porn, I'm all for porn," replied Kardashian.
SHE KEEPS A RHINESTONE WHIP BY HER BED
"Sadists get off on pain, which I can appreciate — I keep a rhinestone whip by the side of my bed!!!" she wrote in a post on her app detailing fetishes. "I like 'love bites,' as long as they're done kindly. Don't make me bleed, LOL! I've seen some intense documentaries where people are in cages and s--t like that, which is NOT for me. Don't even try." Something she's totally against, however? Adult babies. "I'm sorry, but I'm gonna have to change your diaper one day when you're old and gray, so I do not want that to turn me on. Nope."
SHE'S A HUGE PROPONENT OF DIRTY TALK
"Communicating during sex is a MUST, and I actually think it's rude if you're not vocal, LOL," she wrote on her website/app. "If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???" She added: "If I'm with someone who's not vocal during sex, I'll legit say, 'Do you like this?' in the middle of it, haha. If the person is silent, I'm like, 'This is awkward. I feel like I’m violating you!!!' "
SHE'S 'GOTTEN DOWN' IN PRETTY CRAZY PLACES
The reality star took to her app to reveal the three "craziest places" she's ever had sex. While she didn't name any names, Kardashian confirmed she is indeed a member of the mile-high club, having done the deed on a private plane. "Doing it on a private plane is great, especially when there are other passengers on board. It's part of the thrill!" she said. "I walked into the bathroom first and then he followed so it wasn't exactly stealth, haha!!! Everyone obviously knew what was going on in and when I walked out, they asked if we had fun, LOL!!!" The two other places she mentioned were the kitchen counter ("[It's] sexy, thrilling … and cold") and a moving car ("nothing happens for me!")
SHE'S HAD A ONE-NIGHT STAND
"You want to know what's so weird, is I was so comfortable," she shared with BFF Malika Haqq in a video in which she revealed she had a one-night stand in Australia. "I had the coolest room, and it had a bath — like the whole room was huge and had a bath in the middle of the room. And I was so confident, I took a bath in front of him, I don't know what was happening!"
SHE'S INTO ROLE-PLAYING
"I think role-playing is totally fine, but you have to do it to your own personality. It just depends though because you don't want to be too crazy. Sometimes the guy might be like, 'WTF is wrong with you?' "
SHE HAS A PREFERRED SEX POSITION
"A position like reverse cowgirl will not only get the job done," Kardashian wrote in a post for her app, "[but] it'll give your core a hardcore workout!" The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn't a fan of missionary, however: "I don't belong in a missionary!!!"
SHE BELIEVES SIZE DOES MATTER … SOMETIMES
"I don't want anyone with an eeny, tiny one. But if you know what you're doing then you still know what you're doing," she revealed during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. "There's more to it than just f---ing that matters to women."
