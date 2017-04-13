Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Malika Haqq Over Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro: 'You Never Answer My Calls!'

Friendships are being tested on this week’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Khloé Kardashian and her BFF Malika Haqq get into a nasty argument over Haqq’s then-boyfriend and Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro. (The two met while filming season 2 of E! relationship rehab series Famously Single last year but called it quits by February.)

“Malika, where the hell have you been?!” demands Kardashian, 32, in the clip shared by E! News. “I thought you couldn’t come here today because you were with your boyfriend.”

“I told you I would if I could and I’m here,” says Haqq, 34. “I just wasn’t sure because he planned an entire spa day for us, and then both of our days just flipped. We’re still going to do it today. That’s why I was like, ‘Even if I only see you for 30 minutes, I can still come.’ ”

“Oh no, I don’t care,” sniffs Kardashian. “I’m just letting you know that I do call you.”

Haqq tries to defend herself by explaining that the same thing happened when Kardashian started dating Tristan Thompson, 26, last year.

“Look, you know, priorities … some things have to change,” she says. “I’m sorry. Khloé understands! She got a man and her priorities changed, too. I took a back seat the same way she’s taking a back seat now.”

Kardashian bristles at the accusation: “Did you not come to Cabo with us? In Maryland, did you not come with us every single day?”

“I don’t like the fabrications of it all,” continues Kardashian. “How many times did I call you and you never answer my phone calls?”

“You moved, so it makes things harder,” says Haqq, in reference to how Kardashian has been spending large chunks of time in Cleveland, Ohio, to be with Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers.

“You’re trying to say how I’ve changed, when I do try to make an effort,” says Kardashian. “So let’s not play that game.”

Haqq’s response? Well, let’s just say she didn’t exactly extend an olive branch.

“Shut up!” she shouts, storming out of the room.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday (9 p.m. ET) on E!