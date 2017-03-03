Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Claims There’s a Kardashian-Jenner Love Triangle Brewing in New Promo

Just when we thought the Kardashian-Jenner’s love lives couldn’t get any more complicated!

Khloé Kardashian and her little sister Kylie Jenner receive a shock in the upcoming season of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry when the 21-year-old psychic claims that their may be a love triangle brewing among the famous family.

“Someone tries to get with one sister — and then tries to get with the other,” Henry says with an incredulous expression in a new promo for the E! show’s return.

The sisters share looks of disbelief at the news, with Kardashian, 32, remarking, “What?”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has already seen a slew of complicated love stories. Jenner, 19, is in a relationship with rapper Tyga who has a 4-year-old son with Blac Chyna. Chyna is Jenner’s brother Rob Kardashian‘s former fiancée, and the two share a young daughter, Dream. PEOPLE confirmed last month that the two have ended their engagement.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians stars aren’t the only celebrities to receive shocking news from the clairvoyant: Bobby Brown is seen breaking in to tears in the promo after Henry shares a vision involving the late Whitney Houston and his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

“I’m seeing a mother connecting hands with a child,” reveals Henry.



New episodes of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry return to E! this spring.