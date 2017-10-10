Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant with their first child, due early next year. And on Monday, the KarJenner sisters showed fans that’s not all they have in common.

While filming a video for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics YouTube channel, the moms-to-be filmed a silly Snapchat video together — showing off their matching blonde locks.

“Don’t we look like real sisters right now?” Kardashian, 33, asked fans in a video on her Snapchat account as her 20-year-old step-sister filmed the two to promote the upcoming YouTube clips. “We are, like, full-blown twinning!”

Of course, Kardashian couldn’t help but make a joke about sibling Kim Kardashian West — who is also expecting a baby, her third child with husband Kanye West, via surrogate early next year.

“Kylie you’re like a chameleon,” Kardashian said. “You look just like Kim when you want to and then like me when you’re smart.”

In September, the three Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars each broke the internet with their baby news.

Kardashian’s expecting her child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, whom she has been dating since September 2016. While it will be her first child, the Cleveland Cavaliers player welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig in December 2016.

“Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott. She is due in February — close to the same time as Kardashian, according to an insider close to the family.

“They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” the source told PEOPLE. “Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it.”

Reps for both Kardashian and Jenner have yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile Kardashian West, who confirmed her baby news in a supertease for season 10 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is just “excited” that her sisters are pregnant and hopes that the next generation of their family is as tight-knit as they are, another source told PEOPLE.

“If there will be any friction at all, it’s that everyone is in each other’s business,” the source says. “But that’s like any close family.”