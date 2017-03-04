‘Chill, It’s Paint!’ Khloé Kardashian Joins Kourtney and Kids for Paintball Battle

Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were ready for battle on Friday, as they played a round of paintball in California.

The game, which appeared to be filmed for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, had some fierce opponents — including Kourtney’s 7-year-old son Mason Dash.

Dressed in all black athletic wear with matching helmets, the Kardashian sisters looked toughed as they posed with their guns for a still photo shared to each of their Instagram accounts.

“T H U G L I F E,” Kourtney wrote on her photo, before reminding her fans not to worry about her holding a real firearm. “Chill, it’s paint.”

Much of the game was documented on Khloé’s Snapchat account — including a pre-game motivational talk in which she asked her sister, “Are you ready?”

“Ready as I’ll ever be,” Kourtney said back.

Afterwards, Khloé joked with Kourtney’s kids before asking her sister, “Have you been destroyed today? Have you been demolished?”

Sadly the camera cut off too soon before we were truly able to find out what Kourtney had experienced. But a photo Khloé then shared of her4½-year-old niece Penelope standing on a pile of paint pellets showed that the day was at least colorful.

In addition to their painball excursion, the new season of Khloé and Kourtney’s hit E! reality show will feature the story on Kim Kardashian West‘s October Paris robbery.

In the first promo for the upcoming season, fans got to see Kardashian West tearfully recount the incident — in which masked men broke into her room at the No Address Hotel and held her at gunpoint, tying her up as they stole millions of dollars worth of her jewelry.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!