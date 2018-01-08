Khloé Kardashian Snaps After Kim Accuses Her of Lying: Inside Their 'Dysfunctional Relationship'

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are known to butt heads here and there — but on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they took it to a whole new level.

The argument first sparked during a discussion between Khloé, Kim and Kourtney. Khloé, 33, brought up the “craziest” videos that she had seen of a drunken girls’ night in which one of their friends was allegedly caught pleasuring herself on camera. Kim, 37, insisted that it hadn’t happened — even though she wasn’t actually present for the alleged act, and had already gone to sleep.

“Weren’t you asleep that night? Because I heard you were asleep, and I saw the videos,” said Khloé, 33. “It was Kourtney, her and whoever else was taking the videos and you were not in them.”

“I was asleep at that moment, but I don’t believe that she would be sitting there doing that,” said Kim, 37.

“Why can’t you just believe my story?” said Khloé, clearly irritated. “You piss me off, because you never believe me.”

Kourtney, 38, eventually confirmed that it was actually true, but Khloé was still fuming.

“You’re so easy to piss off,” said Kim to her sister, laughing as she walked out of the room.

“And you’re so easy to make insecure,” Khloé muttered under her breath. “Wait till I tell you about your f—ing fat a— in a second.”

Later, Khloé grabbed lunch with her besties Malika and Khadijah Haqq, telling them that she had been getting into “an obscene amount of fights” with Kim and admitting that she gets “beyond” defensive when someone accuses her of lying.

“Kim and I have a long history of her doubting me,” Khloé explained. “But I don’t think I’m a liar — I normally don’t lie. I used to lie when I was 16 years old, who doesn’t? I was a bad teenager, most kids are. But ever since then, I have been labeled a liar and it’s just frustrating and I’m not sure why I’m being held to something I did when I was 16.”

Khloé also admitted that she tends to go easy on Kourtney but can’t control her anger when it comes to Kim or mom Kris Jenner.

“I don’t get why I’m so passive with Kourtney — I laugh at Kourtney,” she said. “With Kim, I will bite down her throat, and with Kris, I do the same thing. I don’t know why. I do agree it’s not right. It’s like something possesses me. Honestly, I love Kim. We just have a very dysfunctional relationship.”

“I always want more patience,” she added. “I have so much patience for children, and then when it comes to my sisters or adults, I have such a short fuse. I wish I thought of adults as children.”

After they’d both taken time apart to cool down, Khloé called up her sister to try to apologize — but Kim wasn’t having it.

“You just like, snap for no reason,” Kim said. “It’s just crazy how you snap, and it’s not even valid. Call me back when you feel like being a nice human being instead of being a f—ing bitch all the time.”

Since Kim continued to avoid her, Khloé decided to “ambush” her at her home. But all’s well that ends well, and the two ended up having a heart-to-heart about their issues.

“You called me a disloyal person,” Kim said. “I’m just like, over it, because I’m not.”

“I feel super bad about it and I don’t want to react that way to you,” Khloé said. “I’m embarrassed, and it’s disturbing how I respond to you, and I just feel like it stems from years and years of you not believing me. I get when I was 16, I used to exaggerate and tell stories, but that was like, when I was 16. I have come so far. When it comes to straight-up facts, I’ve been pretty loyal and honest.”

“I don’t even know why I don’t believe you half the time,” Kim said. “You haven’t given me a reason in so long to not believe you, so I don’t know why that’s like, my thing with you.”

Khloé said it meant “so much” to hear Kim acknowledge that and promised to work on her short temper.

“I say we both try to make a conscious effort,” she told Kim. “I won’t go off on you like that, and you just try to give me the benefit of the doubt.”

