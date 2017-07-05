Khloe Kardashian Threw an Epic 4th of July Pool Party with Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian knows how to throw a holiday bash – but any party wouldn’t be complete without a guest list of her famous family members and some help from boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Before the 33-year-old reality star assumed hosting duties, she and Thompson hit the gym for a morning workout. The NBA player, 26, stretched Khloé’s legs in a video she shared on Snapchat before the Revenge Body star, in a maroon sports bra and matching pants, posed for a post-workout selfie.

A shirtless Thompson flexed his muscles in the background.

From there, Khloé cooled down by testing a giant water slide set up for the festivities in her backyard.

Thompson shouted, “Alright, come down, let’s go!” as his girlfriend glided down with her hands up before plopping into the pool at the bottom of the slide.

Mom Kris Jenner also attended the blowout, posing with her middle daughter while wishing fans a happy Fourth of July on Snapchat before heading over to her own table “Reserved for Kris F—ing Jenner.”

Khloé also showed off some gold-frosted desserts shaped like stars on her social media.

Older sister Kim Kardashian was also a fan of the dessert table, sharing the full display of gold treats on her Snapchat.

The 36-year-old mother of two also showed off the array pool floats, including a cheeky one inspired by her Kimojis.

Also in attendance was Khloé’s brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, 7 months. The Rob & Chyna star, 30, hit the pool with his little girl, even letting her play on the unicorn float.

“Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE,” he captioned a pic of the father-daughter duo in the water, with Dream giving the camera a sweet smile.

And is it really a Kardashian party without a black and white photo booth? Friends, including Larissa Alves, shared snaps from the bash with a logo that read “TT” and “KoKo” with an American flag in between.

“Another round of corn dogs pls,” Alves captioned one keepsake from the party.