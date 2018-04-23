Khloé Kardashian 'Isn't Ready' to Give Up on Tristan Thompson: She's 'Very Torn,' Source Says  

The future of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship remains up in the air.

Almost two weeks after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, cheated on Kardashian, 33, throughout her pregnancy, a source tells PEOPLE the reality star is “doing okay” and focusing on the couple’s 11-day-old daughter, True Thompson.

Though the new mom is in the clear to travel, she’s chosen to remain in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers player is based, the source says.

“Medically, she could leave Cleveland now — it’s her choice to stay,” the source says. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continues. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

According to the source, Thompson “wants them to be together.”

“It seems he’s willing to get help,” the insider says. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

However, the source says Kardashian’s famous family members “are still very unhappy with Tristan.”

“Khloé’s family thinks she deserves much better,” the source says. “They want her back in Los Angeles.”

“Khloé got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change,” adds the source of Kardashian, who also faced infidelity in her marriage to Lamar Odom.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby.

Another source told PEOPLE that Kardashian, who is fully focused on her daughter, “really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.”

“She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal,” the source said. “She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

On Thursday — one week after Kardashian gave birth — the power forward left Cleveland for Indianapolis, where his team played two NBA playoff games against the Indiana Pacers. Thompson is expected back in Cleveland for game 5 on Wednesday.