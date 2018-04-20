Khloé Kardashian Isn't Leaving Cleveland Yet as She Considers Splitting from Tristan: Source

As Tristan Thompson gears up for his playoff game a state away, Khloé Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland, Ohio, with their baby girl.

A source tells PEOPLE that the new mom will remain in Thompson’s home for now instead of flying back to be with her family in Los Angeles — and that she hasn’t decided whether she will leave the NBA star amid allegations that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the Cavaliers power forward was photographed heading to Indianapolis with his team for Friday’s game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Kardashian, 33, gave birth to their child, a baby girl named True, on April 12, days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that he is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby.