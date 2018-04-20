Khloé Kardashian Isn't Leaving Cleveland Yet as She Considers Splitting from Tristan: Source

Aili Nahas and Michele Corriston
April 20, 2018 03:46 PM

As Tristan Thompson gears up for his playoff game a state away, Khloé Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland, Ohio, with their baby girl.

A source tells PEOPLE that the new mom will remain in Thompson’s home for now instead of flying back to be with her family in Los Angeles — and that she hasn’t decided whether she will leave the NBA star amid allegations that he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

BACKGRID

On Thursday, the Cavaliers power forward was photographed heading to Indianapolis with his team for Friday’s game 3 of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Seth Browarnik/startraks

Kardashian, 33, gave birth to their child, a baby girl named True, on April 12, days after allegations surfaced that Thompson, 27, was unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy.

RELATED: Everything We Know About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that he is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby.
Other insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian desperately wants to return to Los Angeles to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. (Sisters Kourtney KardashianKim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip Tuesday to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday early, but they’ve since returned to L.A.)

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now