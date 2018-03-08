Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Celebrates International Women's Day: 'Love Yourself First'

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the ladies today.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app on Thursday to embrace everything she loves about womanhood — and honor “all the strong, sexy and brilliant women” in her life.

“I love being a woman because I can do it all and still look sexy,” said the 33-year-old mom-to-be. “I want women everywhere to know: It’s okay to love yourself first.”

“I embrace my womanhood by: multitasking, toning my body at every shape and size, knowing how to do it all…taking care of the household, my man and career,” she continued.

Soon enough, the reality star will have another special girl in her life: She’s currently expecting a daughter with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The baby’s sex was revealed on the season finale of KUWTK on Sunday, chronicling Kardashian’s shock and initial disappointment. (She was convinced she was having a boy.)

Of course, she warmed up to the news — especially once she got to witness Thompson’s adorable reaction.

“He’ll be like, ‘How’s my princess doing? I just want to check on my two girls,’ ” she said of the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player. “He’s so cute about everything. I still feel so bad [about] how I felt [when I found out], but that’s just how I felt. I’m getting more excited.”

“My life will never be the same in the best way,” she added. “I’ve kind of been waiting for this for so long, and now it’s finally happening. I’m so excited to see what the next six months are going to bring.”