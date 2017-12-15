How Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Picks Gifts for Her Family: 'Everyone is Completely Different'

Finding the perfect gift for your family members can be hard, especially when you have as many relatives as Khloé Kardashian does.

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson — revealed how she picks presents for each of her numerous family members on her app.

“Christmas shopping for a family my size is so hard!” wrote Kardashian, 33. “I like to give thoughtful gifts, so I really have to do my homework to make sure I get the right thing for each person. Everyone is completely different!”

So what does she use to help her find the perfect gift? Detailed Christmas lists — and the advice of personal assistants.

“Some of my family members have Christmas lists, which I appreciate enormously. If they don’t, I will sometimes ask their assistants for help—who else knows them better, right?” she continued, adding that her family members who really get specific about what they want never end up being disappointed on Christmas Day.

“I will say this, though: The family members who tell you what they want ALWAYS get what they want. So, they are the smart ones, LOL!” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Makes Her Debut on Day 13 of KarJenner Christmas Card Reveal

And the mom-to-be isn’t just giving gifts to her family this year!

Kardashian recently surprised Kim Zolciak-Biermann with a massive personalized gingerbread house that featured all the names of her family members, including husband Kroy Biermann and their six kids: daughters Brielle, 20, Ariana, 16, and Kaia, 4, as well as sons KJ, 6, and Kash, 5, and Kane, 4.

“This seriously has only been in my house maybe for 15 hours from the amazing Khloé and where are all these little candies going? The presents are missing!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said in one of her videos shared on Instagram Story Thursday.

Kim Zolciak Biermann/Instagram

Personalized gingerbread houses have been a favorite Christmas gift and family tradition for the Kardashian-Jenners, and two weeks ago, the mother-to-be shared Snapchat videos from her and Thompson’s Cleveland home, showing off the custom gingerbread residence she got from momager Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagr

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Let me tell you how cute my mom is. Look at this gingerbread house. … I mean, how cute is my mom and the bakery?” Khloé said in one of her videos.