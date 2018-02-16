Khloé Kardashian has spent Valentine’s Day week doling out romance advice on her website and app, dubbing it “Love & Lust Week.” And on Friday, she answered a big question: “How long do you have to wait to have sex with your new date?”

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, stressed that she doesn’t “think there’s a timeline” when it comes to getting intimate.

“But I also believe you set the tone for your relationship early on. If you really are into someone, then there’s no rush for sex — I would wait a little bit. If you want a long-lasting relationship, I don’t think waiting a few dates is going to hurt anything. But, if you know that this is more of a passion type of thing, then what are you waiting for? LOL!”

No matter what one decides, Kardashian just hopes readers will be true to their feelings and communicate them effectively. “Just remember you have to be honest with the person you’re with, so you’re on the same page,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Revenge Body star shared her and Thompson’s special Valentine’s Day plans with fans.

“We’re both not very needy when it comes to this kind of stuff, so we’re just going to go to my mom’s and have a couples’ dinner with my family,” she said. “Cute, right? She’s having a chef cook for us, which will be a fun little luxury.”

“But I’ll be doing some cooking too!” she added. “Tristan is Jamaican and he absolutely loves Jamaican food. He could eat Jamaican food seven days a week 365 days a year. His mom has been teaching me how to make authentic recipes, so I will be making him an amazing Jamaican meal earlier in the day.”

The mom-to-be also shared a post reflecting on her very first kiss with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, whom she’s been dating since late summer 2016. “I was so nervous,” she confessed. “I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. We were all drinking and telling stories and just enjoying each other’s company.” “I forget what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen — in front of everyone,” she continued. “I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment.”

She also revealed one of the sweetest and most romantic things her beau has ever done for her.

“OK, this may sound corny, but Tristan is always doing romantic things for me,” she said. “I’m not exactly sure of the difference between romantic and thoughtful, LOL — but I will take thoughtful any day! After Gabbana, my dog of 14 years, passed away recently, Tristan sent me this enormous floral arrangement in the shape of a paw print. His gesture meant so much to me. It made me smile at a time when I was super sad. I couldn’t believe he thought to do something like that. I am so blessed that he is always doing sweet things for me.”

A day after she announced the death of her beloved pet Gabbana, the Good American mogul shared a photo of the sweet gift on her Snapchat and in an Instagram Story with the caption, “My love @realtristan13,” with paw print emojis.

“I love you baby! Thank you for being so thoughtful,” Kardashian wrote in a video of the floral display on social media.