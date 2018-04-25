Khloé Kardashian is focusing on her happiness in the wake of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

Nearly two weeks after reports broke that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s NBA player boyfriend had allegedly been unfaithful to the reality star throughout her pregnancy with their first child, Khloé, 33, took to her app on Wednesday to share an uplifting message.

In a post dedicated to her five siblings — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian — titled “My Wish for All of My Siblings,” Khloé said she hopes for nothing but good things for her sisters and brother and advised her followers to prioritize themselves and the things that make them happy.

“I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!” she began.

“Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness,” she wrote.

The mother of one concluded: “Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.”

WATCH: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Daughter Days After Cheating Scandal

She welcomed daughter True Thompson on April 12.

Though the Good American mogul’s relationship with Thompson remains up in the air, she continues to bond with her newborn daughter in Cleveland, Ohio — where Thompson, 27, plays for the Cavaliers — and is prioritizing staying strong emotionally.

“Khloé seems like she’s actually in a really good place and she feels whole. She’s completely focused on the baby and enjoying this blissful bonding time,” a source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE earlier this week.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“The Tristan stuff hasn’t seemed to impact her substantially – at least not for now. She is prioritizing, and her priority is True. Whatever else comes next with Tristan, or really anything, she’ll deal with it as it comes but she will not let anything affect this amazing time with her little girl,” the source said about the new mom, who also faced infidelity in her marriage to Lamar Odom.

“[Khloé]’s so strong. It is clearly unfair that she is going through this again, but the silver lining is that she knows how to deal with it and mentally process something like a betrayal,” the source continued, adding, “She knows what she needs to do to keep strong and focused on her daughter – and that is completely No. 1 above all else.”