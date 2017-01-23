Khloé Kardashian Is Happier Than Ever and 'Thinking About the Future' with Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloé Kardashian‘s love life is better than ever these days, thanks to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé says things are serious,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE. “She spends more time with Tristan in Cleveland than in LA.”

Fans know that to be true, as Kardashian documents her travels on social media and hasn’t been shy about showing her support on the Cleveland Cavaliers sidelines.

The reality star, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December, was first linked to Thompson, 25, in early September. In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him and spent Christmas alongside the basketball pro. The pair even rang in 2017 together in Miami with a group of friends.

In early January, Kardashian, 32, opened up about her relationship with Thompson during an appearance on Late Late Show with James Corden, saying, “It’s going good. We use the L word!”

And things don’t seem to be slowing down in the love department, with the source telling PEOPLE, “Khloé is doing great. She is very excited about her relationship with Tristan.”

“She of course thinking about the future,” the insider continues. “She hopes their relationship will have a future. Tristan makes her very happy.”