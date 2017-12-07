Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shares Expert Tips on How to Avoid an Awkward First Date

Khloé Kardashian knows the secret to avoiding an awkward first date — bible!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson — shared a dating survival guide on her app, filled with tips to prevent anyone from feeling like they had to “bail out of the bathroom window midway through.”

“There’s nothing worse than an awkward-a*s first date!! Just thinking about it makes me cringe!” the 33-year-old wrote, adding that as soon as you and your suitor arrive, you should break the ice. She suggested bringing up “the menu or décor” of wherever your date is taking place, unless you or live in Los Angeles — then you can just talk about “the hellish traffic.”

Next, she recommended moving on to the basics: asking questions about their “family, job, [and] if they’re a dog or a cat person.” And from there, “it’s time to make sure you could actually spend more time together.”

“This is the fun part, dolls!” Kardashian said, offering up some questions designed to test a couple’s potential compatibility, like figuring out whether you like the same kind of music or enjoy doing similar things on the weekends.

Assuming your date is going well, Kardashian suggested that after you cover the basics, it’s time to “dig for some skeletons in their closet,” like asking about what their childhood was like and who their best friend is.

But if your date just isn’t gifted in the art of conversation, don’t worry — the Good American designer has you covered. “If you’ve found yourself pulling teeth, why not at least try to salvage the convo with some imaginative questions [like] if you won the lotto, how would you spend your money?” she suggested.

The mom-to-be also shared some tips on how to end the date.

“Hopefully, you’ve offered him a bite of your meal by now and maybe even offered to split the check. (I’m not 100 percent into that, but you do you!) Now, it’s all about sealing the deal, honey,” she said.

“All talk should be geared towards making future plans. Keep slipping in those subtle hint-hints. Or, if you really like them, a flat-out invitation! I hope your night ends with a kiss!” she added.

Kardashian suggested either asking them what their week looks like or saying something like, “My BFF is having her annual sh*tshow of a house party next week. It’s usually the most fun I have all year. You should come, too!”

Kardashian’s baby boy on the way will be her first child. Her Cleveland Cavaliers beau is already dad to 11-month-old Prince Oliver, who celebrates his first birthday this month.

While Kardashian and the rest of her family have remained tight-lipped about both her and sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies (they are due around the same time), since PEOPLE confirmed the news in September, she has given a few peeks at her growing belly.

Although Kardashian has mostly been wearing loose-fitting, dark-colored garments to hide her baby bump, she went all out on Halloween, dressing up as Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen to Thompson’s Khal Drogo — complete with a belly-baring costume.

The expectant Revenge Body star has also posed in a sports bra multiple times on social media. Last week, her Instagram feed featured photos of the mom-to-be in a bright blue sports bra, cross necklace and gleaming grill.

“Mean mug,” she captioned one of the most revealing snaps, which was still teasingly cut off right below the bra line.

Most recently, she and sister Kourtney Kardashian had some fun Monday afternoon on Snapchat, playing with the popular app’s heart and seasonal snowy bears filters during a glam session, asshe rocked yet another sports bra, giving her sister’s followers a tiny glimpse of her bare tummy.