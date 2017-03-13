There He Is! Khloé Kardashian Finally Introduces Her NBA Star Boyfriend Tristan Thompson to the Family

Well, look who it is!

On Sunday’s season 13 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian tries her hardest to hide her new romance with Tristan Thompson from her eldest siblings, mainly because she didn’t want to have to give Kim, 36, all the details.

“So, I see pictures of Khloé with some NBA player, and even though I know not to believe everything on the internet, Khloé and a NBA player do go hand in hand,” Kim said. “It’s my sister. Of course, I want to know who she’s hooking up with.”

Though Kim was questioning her younger sister for all the juicy details, Khloé stood her ground and kept trying to avoid the topic of her love life with the 25-year-old.

“Kim’s my sister. I’m obviously going to tell her eventually,” Khloé, 32, said. “But it’s fun to torture her. She’s tortured me my entire life, so I feel like this is the perfect time to drag this out as long as I possibly can.”

It wasn’t until the end of the episode that Khloé let her guard down and invited Thompson to Kanye West‘s concert knowing full well that her family would be there.

“I knew she was messing with me, but I’m just happy that she’s having a good time and starting a new relationship,” Kim happy and satisfied told the cameras. “He’s a little young, but I’m excited to tell Jonathan and like a couple of my friends!”

The reality star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom in December and was first linked to Thompson in early September.

In the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him and spent Christmas alongside the basketball pro. The pair even rang in 2017 together in Miami with a group of friends and recently spent a romantic beach getaway together.

Keeping Up with the Kardashian aires Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!