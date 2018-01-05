Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her Fears — One of Which May Have Her 'Freaked Out' for Birth

Khloé Kardashian is answering all of Ellen DeGeneres‘ burning questions.

The pregnant reality star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday when she played a version of “Burning Questions” with the show’s host.

Before they began, DeGeneres tried once again to confirm whether Kylie Jenner is also pregnant, telling Kardashian, “Your sisters have played: Kim’s played, Kendall has played and Kourtney’s played. And the pregnant sister Kylie has not, but when she’s here she can play.”

Kardashian, 33, didn’t fall for it and smiled as she said, “You’re cute.”

Undeterred, DeGeneres, 59, started off with a simple enough question, asking, “Who do you think is the sexiest man alive?” to which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said, “Tristan!” referencing her NBA star beau Tristan Thompson, with whom she is expecting her first child, a son.

Seth Browarnik/startraks

When it came to the most rebellious thing she’d ever done as a teenager, Kardashian explained that she’d stolen her mother Kris Jenner’s car before — and that it caught on fire.

“It was in valet and this girl caught her husband cheating on her,” Kardashian explained. “She lit his car on fire, which caused my car to go on fire. I couldn’t have made that up. And I got in trouble.”

The Ellen Show/Youtube

She also gave her best impression of big sister Kim Kardashian West, when she said with a straight face “that is so funny.”

As for what drives the Good American jeans founder crazy, she said it’s when her entire family can’t help but voice their opinions.”We all just talk about each other and when I’m watching the show I found out all the crap they talk about me. Just say it to my face!” she said.

Talking about the things she’s afraid of, the reality star said “whales and belly buttons.”

“Whales are the freakiest thing ever,” she said. “And now I’m going to have to deal with the umbilical cord? Freaks me out!” she said.

When DeGeneres asked what Kardashian’s hidden talent is, the soon-to-be mother said, “I am an excellent cook.” The talk show host quickly pointed out that her culinary skills were well-known.

“I can sing and cook at the same time,” Kardashian said. “I’m just kidding! If I could sing don’t you think Kris Jenner would’ve milked this for all she could’ve?”