Khloé Kardashian Fans Flood Tristan Thompson's Instagram Page with Savage 'I Hope' Comments

While Khloé Kardashian has yet to break her silence about those allegations that boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their child, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans sure aren’t biting their tongues.

As Thompson’s alleged infidelities made headlines, commenters swarmed his latest Instagram post with a slew of savage comments, most beginning with the phrase “I hope.”

The not-so-well wishes — left on Thompson’s Wednesday sponsored post for Ferragamo sunglasses as part of a collaboration between GQ and Neiman Marcus — have pushed for the NBA star to have a lifetime of fails.

And though Khloé and the rest of her famous family — including sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner — all still follow Thompson, they’ve yet to leave a comment of their own.

Here are some of the 261,000 comments so far:

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On Monday, news broke that Thompson, 27, had been photographed and videotaped with a brunette woman at a lounge in New York City, as Kardashian was in Cleveland, Ohio, awaiting the birth of their first child together.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington, D.C.

It has been alleged that he also strayed with two other women in addition to those on film.

Kardashian welcomed their daughter on Thursday, with her family including mom Kris and sisters Kim and Kourtney, by her side in Cleveland.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

One source told PEOPLE on Thursday the Good American jeans creator had “basically already forgiven” Thompson.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters,” the Kardashian family source said.

The new mother is “so incredibly happy” that she isn’t upset about the cheating allegations, according to the source.

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source continued.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source added. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

A different source told PEOPLE on Friday the Kardashian hadn’t decided about whether she would continue on with their relationship.