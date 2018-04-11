Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Family Had 'Concerns' When She Started Dating Tristan Thompson: Source

Khloé Kardashian‘s famous family had their reservations about her boyfriend Tristan Thompson from the start, sources tell PEOPLE.

The 27-year-old NBA star was allegedly videotaped getting close to an unidentified woman on Saturday in a New York City lounge — while Kardashian is nine months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl. (Thompson also shares a 16-month-old son, Prince Oliver, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

But the Kardashians were always a little hesitant about Thompson, and worried he wasn’t a good match.

“When Khloé first started dating Tristan, her family questioned if it was a good idea. There were several concerns, including that he is another basketball player and also that his ex was pregnant,” a source tells PEOPLE. “It took a while for the family to accept Tristan. They were worried that Khloé would end up heartbroken.”

The insider adds, “Being on the road as an athlete, you face many temptations. But Tristan always assured Khloé’s family that he was totally committed to Khloé. Khloé thinks the world of Tristan.”

Jerritt Clark

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Another source tells PEOPLE that the reality stars didn’t realize how deceptive Thompson could allegedly be.

“They are heartbroken for Khloé,” the second source says.

A different insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Thompson was at the PH-D Lounge in Manhattan on Saturday ahead of the Cleveland Cavalier’s game against the New York Knicks on Monday. A man who has been identified as the athlete was seen speaking closely with a brunette in photos and footage published by the Daily Mail and TMZ. The Shade Room later published a video of Thompson and a brunette allegedly entering his hotel at 5 a.m.

TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kardashian and Thompson’s reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Says She Misses Sister Kylie Jenner as She Nests in Cleveland

Kardashian confirmed they were expecting in December when she posed with Thompson wearing only Calvin Klein underwear as they embraced her baby bump.

The Revenge Body star, 33, has been nesting in Cleveland with Thompson as they await the arrival of their daughter. A source previously told PEOPLE she plans on giving birth there, and her famous family will fly in.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a photo kissing her boyfriend.

“We are ready whenever you are little mama,” she captioned the shot.