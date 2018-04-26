Khloé Kardashian and her brother Rob Kardashian may have an unbreakable bond now, but she still remembers the days when they were squabbling siblings in the backseat of a car.

In a post titled “Why Rob and I Are So Close” shared Thursday on her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about the tight relationship she has with her younger brother — and the moment she accidentally knocked out his tooth during an argument.

“Robert and I were always paired together, but because we are the opposite sex, I think we fought a lot more than the others,” Khloé, 33, wrote about her 31-year-old brother, who is dad to 17-month-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

“One time, Rob and I were in the backseat of the car, fighting the entire drive to Medieval Times — practically an hour and a half. We were fighting, whining and bickering, and I ended up hitting him in the face and knocking out his tooth,” she continued.

Reflecting on the moment, the new mother said, “there was blood everywhere.”

“My dad’s friend was babysitting us, so needless to say this was quite the car ride for her. We still went to Medieval Times, but my dad definitely made me pay for it when it when I got home,” she wrote. “Poor Rob! 😩”

Earlier this month, Khloé welcomed daughter True Thompson on April 12, just days after allegations surfaced that her boyfriend Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to her throughout her pregnancy.

Though he has yet to publicly address the news, according to a source, Rob is “furious” at Thompson, 27, for allegedly cheating on his sister.

“Khloé has always been there for Rob and he hates that she was hurt — he knows what it feels like to be screwed over by someone you trusted,” said the source of Rob, who has an infamously rocky history with his ex, Blac Chyna. “Rob won’t forgive Tristan for this.”

As Khloé contemplates her future with Thompson and where she will raise their newborn daughter, she has the full support of her five famous siblings — Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Rob — to whom she dedicated a heartfelt post titled “My Wish for All of My Siblings” on her website and app on Wednesday.

“I genuinely wish for all of my siblings that they find everlasting happiness in all that they do!” she began the post.

“Life is short, and at times, we put so many others before us, but one of our priorities should be our own happiness,” she wrote.

The mother of one concluded: “Once you have that, it trickles down to everyone around us. I sincerely wish happiness and peace to my sisters and brother.”