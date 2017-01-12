Khloé Kardashian has nothing but support for sister Kim Kardashian West.

During an interview on the Today show, the 32-year-old reality star got candid about her sister’s Paris robbery — while denying the rumors of marriage troubles between Kim and husband Kanye West that have been making headlines for months.

Kardashian West was in her room at the No Address Hotel on Oct. 3, when intruders tied her up, gagged her, held her at gunpoint and robbed her of nearly $11 million worth of jewelry – including a $4 million ring. On Monday, French police arrested 17 suspects in connection with the armed robbery.

Six men in total were involved in the robbery, French network TF1/LCI reported — the five robbers (the youngest age 54, and the eldest age 72) that disguised themselves as policemen and forced their way into Kardashian West’s room, plus a sixth accomplice who was waiting in a car not too far from the hotel that night.

“It was a relief when I heard that, but we don’t know any other information,” Kardashian told Today about the arrests.

She added that while the incident was scary, it did bring the family even closer together. “It’s traumatizing and terrifying — but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and pray and thank the Lord that nothing worse happened,” she said.

Kardashian also refuted claims that the robbery was a wake-up call for the Kardashian/Jenner family, or that Kim brought the attack on herself for living publicly and sharing her every move on social media.

“I don’t believe that because people show their life anywhere that anyone deserves, or there’s consequences of getting robbed,” she said.

After the robbery, Kardashian West took a break from social media — returning three months later to share a family photos and videos with husband West and their two kids: daughter North, 3, and son Saint, 1.

Despite rumors plaguing the couple after West, 39, spent over a week hospitalized for exhaustion in November, affectionate shots of the couple embracing are peppered throughout the video.

Asked whether the video was Kardashian West’s response to anyone questioning their marriage, Kardashian told Today “I don’t think so.”

“There’s rumors — I mean, I’ve been pregnant for, I think, eight years now,” she said. “I’m pregnant with triplets at this point! It’s like, rumor after rumor after rumor. We’ve just learned not to address them.”

Several sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple’s marriage has been under strain since West’s health crisis hit, but despite any marital frustrations, they celebrated the holidays as a family and rang in the new year together.

“Kanye is doing much better,” said one insider. “He has worked out every day and is taking care of himself.”

“He and Kim are getting along better,” the source added. “Things are looking better for the new year.”