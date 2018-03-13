Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday: 'You Will Forever Be My Always'

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her man’s big day.

The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet message for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson in honor of his 27th birthday.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!” she captioned a photo of the two of them locking lips. “I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man!”

“I hope this year brings you all that you dream of,” she added. “You will forever be my always! I love you baby!”

The couple, currently expecting a baby girl together, rang in Thompson’s birthday on Saturday with a private dinner hosted by Remy Martin that took over the entire ground floor of Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles. In attendance was most of Kardashian’s famous family, as well as some of Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammates: LeBron James, Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson, and his agent Rich Paul.

The bash came just hours after Kardashian, 33, threw an extravagant baby shower to celebrate the upcoming birth of her first child. (Thompson also has a 1-year-old son named Prince Oliver from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.)

The couple has been dating since late summer 2016; multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2017 that they are expecting. The mom-to-be finally publicly confirmed her pregnancy news in December.

“They are absolutely thrilled,” one insider told PEOPLE at the time. “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it.”

“This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves,” added the source. “Everyone is over the moon for them both.”