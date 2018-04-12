Khloé Kardashian ‘Can’t Wait to Meet Her Little Girl’ Despite Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is staying strong for her baby on the way.

The reality star is due to give birth to her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson any day now — but the joyful occasion has been tainted by accusations that the NBA athlete has been unfaithful.

Still, the scandal “changes a lot of things, but it doesn’t change everything,” a family source tells PEOPLE. “It doesn’t change that Khloé has dreamed of becoming a mom, already loves her baby so much, and that soon her dream is going to come true.”

“She can’t wait to meet her little girl, can’t wait to hold her, and so for right now, the focus is just on getting to that day as safely and healthily as possible,” the source adds.

Mom Kris Jenner, 62, flew from Los Angeles to Cleveland, Ohio (where Khloé has been nesting in the home she shares with Thompson), to be by her daughter’s side for the birth, and a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that sister Kim Kardashian West was also en route.

But insiders indicate as soon as Khloé welcomes her child, the Kardashians will do everything in their power to bring her and the baby girl back to L.A.

“The goal is to get Khloé out of there as fast as they can without jeopardizing the safety of the baby after she’s arrived,” a source told PEOPLE. “Khloé just wants to be home.”

On Tuesday, photos and videos surfaced of Thompson, 27, allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Khloé, 33, is nine months pregnant.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloé,” a source alleged to PEOPLE. “He’s a serial cheater.”

He is in Cleveland now and was booed as he took the court Wednesday night for the Cavaliers’ home game against the New York Knicks. The Cavs lost 98-110 to but are headed into the first round of the Eastern Conference against the Indiana Pacers.