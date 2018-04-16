Khloé Kardashian Is 'Still Undecided' on Whether to Stay with Tristan Thompson After Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is not sure whether to leave Tristan Thompson or stand by her man.

The 33-year-old reality star — who gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday in Cleveland, where her boyfriend plays basketball for the Cavaliers — is still in Ohio, a source tells PEOPLE, though she’s anxious to be back with her family.

“She left the hospital and is staying at Tristan’s house with the baby,” the insider says. “Khloé is waiting for the doctors to tell her it’s safe to fly and then she will return to L.A.”

The exciting chapter comes in the midst of devastating scandal: Thompson has been accused of cheating on her with multiple women.

“She still can’t believe what happened earlier this week,” the source adds. “She is very bitter about it. She doesn’t want to be in a relationship with him. She will make sure her daughter still has a good relationship with him, though. Tristan is bonding with the baby.”

Thompson is also in Cleveland, where his team faced off against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The 27-year-old athlete was booed during Wednesday’s home game at The Quicken Loans Arena against the New York Knicks.

“She’s not going to be making a firm decision one way or the other just yet. She is concentrating on the baby,” another insider tells PEOPLE. “The baby deserves that, and Khloé is focusing on being a mom and this early bonding experience. That applies to Tristan bonding with his daughter as well. As for her relationship with Tristan, she’ll look at next steps when she’s ready.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian

Other sources also suggested Kardashian hasn’t made any decisions yet: A family source told PEOPLE last week that the Good American designer had “basically already forgiven” the NBA player, yet another said Friday that it’s “such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

“Her family is being as supportive as possible, but they also know how stubborn she is,” the source said. “She will stay with him if she wants, and there’s really nothing they can say that will change her mind.”