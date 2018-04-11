Khloé Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Takes Aim at Tristan Thompson During Cheating Scandal

One of Khloé Kardashiann’s closest friends is coming to her defense in the wake of Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

Khadijah Haqq McCray, whose twin sister Malika Haqq is also best friends with 33-year-old Kardashian, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a supportive quote seemingly targeted at Thompson, 27.

“The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother –John Wooden,” reads the post, which she captioned with a fist pump.

The image was shared the same day photos and videos surfaced of NBA player Thompson allegedly getting close to an unidentified woman at an N.Y.C. lounge over the weekend. TMZ also posted footage recorded in October 2017 allegedly depicting Thompson kissing one woman while a different woman groped him at the Darna hookah lounge outside of Washington D.C.

Despite the allegations of infidelity — a source previously told PEOPLE that Thompson is “a serial cheater” — a family source told PEOPLE that mother-to-be Kardashian is likely to stay with Thompson, with whom she is expecting her first child — a daughter — any day now.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work. She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this,” the source said.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Added the source: “Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”

Since allegations of Thompson’s infidelity broke Tuesday, Kardashian has yet to address the claims publicly and is nesting in Cleveland, Ohio, where she will welcome her daughter.

“This is supposed to be the most joyous time in her life and it’s been ruined and that’s probably what hurts most of all,” the source said.

While her future with Thompson remains unknown, the Good American jeans founder is focusing her attention on her unborn child.

“The only thing Khloe can do now is focus on her baby,” the source said.”What’s happened over the last 24 hours changes a lot of things, but it doesn’t change everything: It doesn’t change that Khloé has dreamed of becoming a mom, already loves her baby so much, and that soon her dream is going to come true.”

The Blast first spotted Khadijah’s post.