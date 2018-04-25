Khloé Kardashian & Baby True Are Staying in Cleveland with Tristan 'Indefinitely,' Source Says

Despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, Khloé Kardashian is staying put at boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s home in Cleveland “indefinitely, a source tells PEOPLE.

The source adds that Khloé, 33, has made “no decisions” about her future with Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy, and is “just focusing” on newborn daughter True.

Khloé welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Thompson on April 12 — just days after reports surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was unfaithful to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star.

As far as rekindling her romance with the basketball player or breaking things off, though, the source says Khloé is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready.”

The Cavaliers are back in Cleveland for Wednesday night’s playoff game against the Indiana Pacers (the teams are tied with two wins each), though Thompson, 27, hasn’t seen much time on the court ever since the scandal broke.

Fans booed him when he played for about 30 minutes in the April 11 game, and he was completely benched on April 18.