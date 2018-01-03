Khloé Kardashian Confirms She Will Reveal the Sex of Her Baby on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloé Kardashian is taking a page out of her big sister Kim‘s book: She’s going to officially reveal the sex of her baby on camera.

Kim, 37, previously revealed the sex of her first child with Kanye West, daughter North, on the season 8 premiere of the family’s E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in June 2013. And now Khloé — who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson — announced via Twitter Wednesday that her baby’s own sex reveal will also happen on KUWTK, which returns this Sunday.

“We will be revealing on the show but not this week,” she tweeted in response to a fan who asked if the reveal would happen on this week’s episode.

We will be revealing on the show but not this week 😍😍 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 3, 2018

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Khloé, 33, and Thompson, 26, are expecting a baby boy.

“They are absolutely thrilled,” one insider said in September. “This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. … This is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.”

The mom-to-be finally confirmed her pregnancy news last month, and she’s been sharing updates with fans — and showing off her baby bump! — ever since. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her growing belly in a skintight black dress, captioning it: “Officially six months.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!