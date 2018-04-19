Khloé Kardashian's Assistant Attends Cavaliers Game Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Tristan Thompson didn’t play a single minute during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game on Wednesday — but that didn’t stop Khloé Kardashian‘s assistant from cheering on the NBA star’s team.

Kardashian’s assistant Alexa Okyle attended the Cavs’ first-round playoff home game against the Indiana Pacers at the Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland and shared a video of the court on her Instagram story. She was accompanied by Jeanne Du Preez, who appears to be another member of Kardashian’s team.

“Go Cavs!” Du Preez captioned a shot of the game.

Alexa Okyle/Instagram

Jeanne Du Preez/Instagram

Jeanne Du Preez/Instagram

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Thompson, 27, rode the bench for the entirety of the game, which the Cavs won 100-97. Earlier this week, the power forward played a total of just two minutes at Sunday’s game, seemingly indicating that his playing time has noticeably minimized amid a slew of allegations he cheated on Kardashian — the mother of his 1-week-old daughter True Thompson — throughout her pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Why Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Has Tristan Thompson’s Last Name

A source told PEOPLE on Wednesday that Thompson is not living in his Cleveland house with Kardashian and their newborn daughter, though he comes and goes to spend time with the baby. According to the source, Kardashian, 33, has very little to do with the basketball player.

Other insiders have told PEOPLE that Kardashian desperately wants to return Los Angeles to be with her family but must wait due to her doctor’s orders. (Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip Tuesday to celebrate Kourtney’s birthday early, but they’ve since returned to L.A.)

RELATED: Everything We Know About Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Thus far, the future of Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship status remains unclear, but sources have told PEOPLE the new mom is choosing to focus on her newborn.

“Khloé really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him,” one insider told PEOPLE earlier this week. “She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal. She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

Thompson and the Cavs are scheduled to travel to Indiana to play game 3 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Friday.