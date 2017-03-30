Khloé Kardashian Has 'So Much Anxiety' That Good American Won't be Successful Like Kylie Cosmetics

Khloé Kardashian is trying not to bow under pressure.

In a new E! clip from Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 32-year-old reveals she was feeling anxious about the launch of her jean line, Good American, in October.

The Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian star told her sister Kourtney Kardashian about her worries that her line wouldn’t perform as successfully as Kylie Cosmetics, the make up company her little sister Kylie Jenner owns.

“There is so much stuff to do to prep for the launch of Good American and Emma made me really nervous telling me about this number and how hard it is to get to that number,” the star says of her business partner, Emma Grede.

“Now, I’m nervous that I’m not going to make my investors and my business partner happy,” she says.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

She tells Kourtney, 37, she has “so much anxiety” about making that goal as it’s never been reached before in denim history.

Ever the encouraging older sister, Kourtney says, “You’re going to sell that many units.”

Despite the encouragement, Khloé remains skeptical. “I feel so nervous. Kylie sells hundreds of thousands of units in like, what? Three minutes?”

She adds, “I know we’re not necessarily competing against each other, but still, I have always been known as the fat sister and now that I’m over that, I don’t want to be known as the failing sister.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!