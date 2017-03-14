Khloé Kardashian Adoringly Looks into Her Love Tristan Thompson's Eyes in Sweet Birthday Photo

Khloé Kardashian may have thrown an epic birthday bash for her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but her sweet note to the NBA star might be the sweetest gift of all!

To celebrate Thompson turning 26 on Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of the couple in his honor.

“To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!” the caption begins.

“May God continue to bless you in all of your days!” the post continues.

But her final wish for the Cleveland Cavaliers pro takes the cake for #CoupleGoals: “And may we forever look at one another like this.”

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this 💋 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

In the picture, which was captured at the gold-themed bash on Monday evening, Kardashian, 32, and Thompson stare adoringly into one another’s eyes.

For the lavish party, Kardashian donned a black, fitted, long-sleeved mini dress and styled her hair in two French braids. To ring in 26, Thompson sported black pants, a backwards cap and a green and pink floral-adorned shirt, which he accented with a gold “T’ necklace.

Kardashian took to Snapchat to document the set-up of the night, which was decorated with endless streamers, rows of flowers and giant gold balloons that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TT.”

FROM COINAGE: Step Inside a $20 Million House Flip

“Birthday boy!” Kardashian squealed excitedly in one video, filming her beau and panning over the spread of treats, which included donuts with gold icing, gold Kit Kat bars and personalized napkins.

The KUWTK star was first linked to Thompson in early September, and in the months since, she’s spent much of her time with him, regularly flying out to support him and spent both Christmas and New Year’s Eve with him.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!