Ashley Iaconetti's Ex Kevin Wendt Congratulates Her and Jared Haibon: 'You Deserve It'

No bad blood here!

On Tuesday, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon publicly announced that after meeting three summers ago on Bachelor in Paradise, they’re finally an item — and her ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt is nothing but supportive of the relationship.

Wendt congratulated to the happy couple via Instagram, commenting on Iaconetti’s photo of the pair, which she captioned: “I love my boyfriend.”

“You deserve it Ash,” Wendt commented. “Congratulations to you both.”

Ashley Iaconetti/Instagram

Iaconetti, 30, and Wendt, 34, called it quits in early March after a whirlwind romance on ABC’s Olympics-themed spinoff, The Bachelor Winter Games.

Iaconetti and Haibon, 29, met on Paradise in 2015 and have gone through several ups and downs since, which the giddy duo recapped for fans in a tear-filled episode of Iaconetti’s show The Story of Us.

As the most recent chapter goes, Iaconetti jetted off to film Winter Games in late 2017, where she met Wendt.

“I remember I heard rumors that she might have met somebody, and I was sad,” Haibon said. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a—. That was a big kick in the a—.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Over the holidays, the duo exchanged awkward pleasantries before heading to a formerly planned vacation to St. Lucia with Iaconetti’s sister Lauren and Bachelor alums Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper in January.

“Going into St. Lucia, I did a lot of self-reflection … trying to figure out what I want, what I should do, if I should do anything,” Haibon said of weighing whether or not to tell Iaconetti about his feelings for her. “It’s so unfair for me to say anything. Ashley goes on a show, finds another guy and now I’m gonna say something? What kind of a—hole does that?”

Eventually, however, he decided to come clean — and took a page right out of a romantic comedy when he planted a kiss on Iaconetti just as she was about to board her flight home.

But even after sharing a romantic smooch at the airport, Iaconetti wanted to give her relationship with Wendt a fair shot.

“I thought ‘Okay, well that’s everything I’ve ever wanted, but I’m definitely gonna continue dating this other guy,’ ” she told PEOPLE. “I do like him. He’s pursued me … he’s been all in the entire time and I deserve to pursue somebody else and for somebody else to pursue me after all this time.”

As Winter Games was airing, however, Iaconetti knew her relationship with Wendt was over.

“I just knew in my heart at that point that it wasn’t right with Kevin,” she said. “I ended the relationship because it had run its course — and then Jared was still there.”

Now, Iaconetti and Haibon are happily together — and she remains friendly with Wendt, too.

“He’s such a sweet guy,” she said of her ex shortly after the breakup. “Perfect husband material. Just not my husband.”