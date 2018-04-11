Kevin Spacey's Sexual Assault Case Handed Over to District Attorney's Office for Further Review

The sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey have been turned over to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for further review, PEOPLE confirms.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement to PEOPLE, saying: “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into allegations of a sexual assault involving Mr. Kevin Spacey on December 11, 2017. The events were reported to have taken place in October of 1992 in West Hollywood involving a male adult. The investigation was completed and presented to the District Attorney’s Office Entertainment Industry Sex Crimes Task Force on April 5, 2018, for review and filing consideration.”

A spokesperson for the D.A.’s office confirmed but did not provide further comment.

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

The first allegation against Spacey was brought forward in October by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey had previously made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when he was a teen.

In response, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations — and came out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” Spacey continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault, and Scotland Yard currently has several open investigations into alleged assaults by Spacey in London. He was also fired from the final season of his Emmy-winning Netflix drama, House of Cards.

In November, he entered a treatment facility.