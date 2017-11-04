Netflix Will Cancel House of Cards If Kevin Spacey Remains Involved

As Kevin Spacey seeks treatment amid multiple allegations that he has made unwanted sexual advances toward young men, Netflix executives have decided the streaming network won’t air new episodes of House of Cards if the actor remains involved in the series.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” a rep for the network says in a statement to PEOPLE. “We will continue to work with [production company] MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show . ​ We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

This development comes hours after Variety reported that producers are considering killing off Spacey’s House of Cards character in the show’s sixth and final season. Spacey is also an executive producer on the series.

Production was indefinitely suspended on House of Cards earlier this week.

Star Trek: Discovery and Rent star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report published Sunday that Spacey, 58, made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp said in a statement to PEOPLE.

As a response to the report, Spacey tweeted a statement saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay, which was met with criticism from prominent LGBTQ celebrities.

Actor Roberto Cavazos later claimed he “had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault” while working at London’s Old Vic Theatre.(A representative for Spacey told PEOPLE he had no comment.)

Late Friday, three more men accused the actor of sexual misconduct in an article by Buzzfeed.

In a CNN article published Thursday, eight anonymous House of Cards employees accused Spacey of creating a “toxic” work environment and displaying “predatory” behavior, allegedly touching staffers without consent and making lewd comments.

PEOPLE reached out to representatives for the actor, Netflix and House of Cards production company MRC in regards to the allegations made to CNN but did not receive any immediate response.

The actor’s agency CAA and his publicist have since announced they have parted ways with the actor.