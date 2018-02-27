Kevin Spacey Foundation Shutting Down After Sexual Assault Allegations

The Kevin Spacey Foundation, which aimed to encourage young people in the performing arts, is shutting down in the wake of several sexual harassment and assault allegations against Kevin Spacey that emerged last fall.

The organization’s trustees announced the news in a statement on their website.

“The Trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation U.K. is no longer viable and as such the Foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018,” reads the statement. “The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists and organisations for the great work that has been done in association with the Foundation. The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organisations.”

The foundation’s website and social media activity had been scaling back ever since the allegations were first brought against Spacey, 58, four months ago. The site now consists of a holding page and another page announcing the closure.

According to Variety, the foundation was officially registered in Britain in 2008, during the two-time Oscar-winning actor’s tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London from 2004-2015. The organization worked with young people in film, theater and dance, offering scholarships and awards, mentorships and educational programs for emerging talent.

The foundation is also a registered charity in the U.S., though the status of its stateside operations is not immediately clear.

Kevin Spacey Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

The first allegation against Spacey was brought forward in October by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged Spacey had previously made inappropriate sexual advances towards him when he was a teen.

In response, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter addressing the allegations — and came out as gay.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” he said. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” Spacey continued. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy. As those closes to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

The backlash was swift: Several more people accused the actor of sexual harassment or assault, and Scotland Yard currently has several open investigations into alleged assaults by Spacey in London. He was also fired from the final season of his Emmy-winning Netflix drama, House of Cards.

In November, he entered a treatment facility.