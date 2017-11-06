TV
Everyone Who Has Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct
Several people have come forward and alleged that the former House of Cards star sexually harassed or assaulted them in the past
ANTHONY RAPP
The Rent actor was the first to come out with an allegation of sexual misconduct against Spacey, telling BuzzFeed that Spacey laid on top of him when he was just 14 years old in 1986.
At the time, Rapp was starring in Precious Sons on Broadway, and Spacey was acting in Long Day's Journey Into Night. Rapp said they met at a post-show event, and after a few interactions, Spacey invited Rapp to a party at his apartment. At the party, Rapp was the only minor there, and bored, went to the bedroom to watch TV, he said. Later on, Spacey allegedly came to the bedroom, and Rapp realized that everyone else had left. Rapp said that Spacey then picked him up and allegedly laid on top of him. “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Quickly, Rapp said he was able to "squirm" away. As he was leaving, Rapp said Spacey asked him if he was sure he wanted to go. Though Rapp shared his alleged experience with friends and family, the first time he went public with the allegations was in the BuzzFeed article.
Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.” A representative for the 58-year-old House of Cards star later told PEOPLE that Spacey is “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”
ROBERTO CAVAZOS
Cavazos claimed that Spacey not only made unwanted advances toward him during the star's time as artistic director at London's Old Vic Theatre, but toward several other young men, as well. Cavazos said that he had multiple alleged encounters with Spacey, which he said were "unpleasant" and "on the edge of being considered assault."
In a post on his Facebook page, Cavazos added, “There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.' It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a (very bad) joke amongst us.” A spokesperson for the Old Vic said that there had been no complaints made about Spacey during his tenure at the theater — which lasted from 2003 to 2015 — and none since he left.
Spacey has not commented on any of the allegations since Rapp’s.
HARRY DREYFUSS
The son of actor Richard Dreyfuss said that when he was 18 years old, Spacey allegedly molested him while his father was in the room. Harry was a senior in high school at the time, in 2008, and Spacey was directing the elder Dreyfuss in a play at the Old Vic. Harry said both father and son went to Spacey's apartment one night so Richard and Spacey could rehearse lines. In the apartment, Dreyfuss said that Spacey touched him inappropriately. "Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch," he wrote in an article for BuzzFeed. "My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand."
He said that for years, he told the story as a "joke," but when he moved to New York City and started working in theater, he found more and more people who said they knew someone who had a similar experience with Spacey. "I did a lot of mental gymnastics to normalize my experience," Dreyfuss wrote. "For the last nine years, whenever I would tell this story to people who refused to laugh — who insisted that I had gone through something profoundly wrong — I would always try to downplay it so they could just see the funny side." He said he told his father about the experience four or five years after it allegedly happened.
HOUSE OF CARDS EMPLOYEES
Spacey has starred on House of Cards, Netflix's first big original streaming series hit, since 2013 (though in the wake of the allegations, he's being written out of the show's final season). And in a CNN report, eight employees alleged that Spacey created a "toxic" environment on the show's set.
One employee said Spacey sexually assaulted him. "I was in a state of shock," the accuser said. "He was a man in a very powerful position on the show and I was someone very low on the totem pole and on the food chain there." Others said he made inappropriate, sexually charged comments on set and allegedly touched crew members in a manner that made them uncomfortable. A former camera assistant told CNN that employees never complained over fear of losing their jobs. "Who is going to believe crew members?" he said. "You're going to get fired."
KRIS NIXON
Nixon, a bartender from Belfast, Northern Ireland, said he worked in a London cocktail bar while Spacey was working at the Old Vic. Along with a female friend, Nixon says he was invited to a party at Spacey's apartment in June 2007. Spacey allegedly approached Nixon at the party, and asked him if the girl he had arrived with was his girlfriend. I made the sort of universal hand signal for yes and no, and he reached over and grabbed my d— through my jeans and said ‘I can blow you better than her,'” he recounted. “He had only been there for three maybe four seconds. I was just stunned by the whole thing. I didn’t reply. I didn’t say s—. I just stood up, went over to her and said, ‘Look, we’ve got to go’, and we left." Nixon said that he was especially surprised by the alleged encounter, because it occurred in a crowded room. "There were between a dozen to 20 other people there — a lot of people," he said. "You’d think that people working in that theatre would know what he did.”
JUSTIN DAWES
In 1988, Spacey invited Dawes, then a high school junior who worked as a volunteer usher at a theater in New Haven, Connecticut, and a friend over to his apartment to watch the movie Chinatown, he told BuzzFeed. Upon his arrival, Dawes said Spacey made them cocktails and there was gay pornography playing on TV. Dawes called the alleged encounter "cringey" and said that he believes Spacey knew what he was doing. “He knew that I was in high school,” he said. “It was pretty clear. It's not like I was pretending to be an older, cooler person.” The pair left soon after, despite Spacey's protests, Dawes said, and he never spoke to him again.
AN ANONYMOUS JOURNALIST
A journalist working for a magazine in London in the early 2000s told BuzzFeed that Spacey allegedly tried to touch him without consent. He claimed they first met during an interview in Spacey's office at the Old Vic, which went by without incident, he said. Spacey invited him to go to a club for a drink with a few of his friends. The journalist said that there, Spacey began to grope him. "He just kept reaching between my legs and, you know, just grabbing my d---," he said. "I would move his hand away, and say something that I thought was pretending was funny or whatever at first. And then I was starting to get annoyed by it, and that was pretty clear."
He alleged that when he attempted to leave, Spacey tried to get him to stay, and followed him when he moved his seat. After he left, Spacey ran out after him. "[Spacey] came out after me and literally stood between me and the door," he said. "This man was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn't want to f--- him. He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable."
MARK EBENHOCH
A military adviser on the 1995 film Outbreak, Ebenhoch said that on the set on the film, one of Spacey's assistants invited him to the actor's trailer and sexually propositioned him on behalf of Spacey. Ebenhoch, who is now an out gay man, was then in the closet, and feared his sexual orientation becoming public because of his position as a military adviser. “They asked flat out to engage in a sexual act," he told BuzzFeed. "It was enough to stun me. It blew me away.”
