Everyone Who Has Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct

ANTHONY RAPP

The Rent actor was the first to come out with an allegation of sexual misconduct against Spacey, telling BuzzFeed that Spacey laid on top of him when he was just 14 years old in 1986.

At the time, Rapp was starring in Precious Sons on Broadway, and Spacey was acting in Long Day's Journey Into Night. Rapp said they met at a post-show event, and after a few interactions, Spacey invited Rapp to a party at his apartment. At the party, Rapp was the only minor there, and bored, went to the bedroom to watch TV, he said. Later on, Spacey allegedly came to the bedroom, and Rapp realized that everyone else had left. Rapp said that Spacey then picked him up and allegedly laid on top of him. “He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don't know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.” Quickly, Rapp said he was able to "squirm" away. As he was leaving, Rapp said Spacey asked him if he was sure he wanted to go. Though Rapp shared his alleged experience with friends and family, the first time he went public with the allegations was in the BuzzFeed article.

Spacey issued a statement saying he doesn’t remember the alleged incident, apologizing for “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” and announcing, “I choose now to live as a gay man.” A representative for the 58-year-old House of Cards star later told PEOPLE that Spacey is “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”