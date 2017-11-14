Kevin Spacey has checked into a specialist treatment center following the numerous accusations of sexual assault that have been made against the actor, PEOPLE confirms.

On Nov. 2, a representative for the actor confirmed he was seeking treatment. “Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” said the representative in a statement. “No other information will be available at this time.”

Spacey’s decision came after numerous allegations that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances towards young men over the years.

RELATED VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Allegedly Showed Teen Porn & Groped a Journalist in New Claims Against Him

The first allegation came to light after Star Trek: Discovery and Rent star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in an Oct. 29 BuzzFeed News report that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time and Rapp was 14.

“I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out, to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me,” Rapp said in a statement to PEOPLE.

In response to the report, Spacey tweeted a statement saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay, which was met with criticism from prominent LGBTQ celebrities.

Spacey has not issued a response to any of the allegations beyond Rapp.