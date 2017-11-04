Kevin Spacey Allegedly Showed Teen Porn & Groped a Journalist in New Claims Against Him

Kevin Spacey is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct, including one involving a 16-years-old boy.

In an article published Friday by BuzzFeed News, three more men accused the actor, 58, of being inappropriate.

PEOPLE has reached out to the actor’s lawyers for comment but has not received a response.

According to BuzzFeed, Justin Dawes was a junior in high school in 1988 when he met Spacey, at the time 29-years-old, at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, Connecticut, when the actor was performing in the play National Anthems.

Dawes claims Spacey had invited him and a male friend over to watch Chinatown — a film directed by Roman Polanski. When he and his friend arrived, Dawes told BuzzFeed News the actor gave him a cocktail and played pornography, instead.

“We all had a drink, and we were kind of like, ‘Oh, no one else is coming?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, no one else decided to come,’ and he never mentioned that this porn was playing,” Dawes told the website.

“It was really awkward,” he added, describing the alleged encounter as “cringey.”

Dawes alleges Spacey was aware of his age, saying, “It was pretty clear. It’s not like I was pretending to be an older, cooler person.”

Despite finding the incident “sleazy and manipulative,” Dawes told the outlet he didn’t feel intimidated by Spacey.

He does recall feeling as though he had given the House of Cards actor “the wrong impression a little bit.”

A journalist who chose to remain anonymous also told BuzzFeed News that he allegedly experienced unwanted sexual advances from Spacey after interviewing him in London for a national magazine in the early 2000s.

The journalist told the website that Spacey invited him to a club with some of the actor’s friends, where the actor allegedly started to grope him.

“He just kept reaching between my legs, and you know, just grabbing my dick,” he told BuzzFeed. “I would move his hand away, and say something that I thought was pretending was funny or whatever at first. And then I was starting to get annoyed by it, and that was pretty clear.”

The reporter alleges that he attempted to move away, but that Spacey continued to follow his movements.

“I moved seats,” he said. “He came over and sat next to me again. I was trying not to make a big scene, because I had an assignment to write about him. So, it wasn’t clear to me that I should just, like, knock his teeth out, or something.”

When he’d had enough and made to exit the club, the writer claimed the actor followed him and blocked the doorway.

“[Spacey] was screaming in my face outside of the main bar area, red-faced, spit flying out of his mouth, screaming at me with fury because I didn’t want to f— him,” he said. “He was actually saying that I did want to and I was a coward. That was his tactic. It was unbelievable.”

Following the incident, the journalist claims he told his editor of what happened, handed over his interview tapes and asked for his byline to not be included in the story.

When asked why he hadn’t written about it, the journalist said it was because he realized if he had, he would be outting Spacey as a gay man.

Mark Ebenhoch, who was a military adviser on the set of the actor’s 1995 film Outbreak, also alleges the actor made an unwanted sexual advance.

Ebenhoch told BuzzFeed News one of Spacey’s assistants on set approached him one day asking him to visit Spacey’s trailer.

“They asked flat out to engage in a sexual act,” Ebenhoch said. “It was enough to stun me. It blew me away.”

Ebenhoch is now openly gay but was not at the time, and said he turned down the offer while feigning disgust out of fear that others would learn of his sexual orientation, according to the outlet.

He claimed he avoided Spacey after that, fearing that he might be outted.

Over the past week, Spacey has faced multiple allegations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors. On Thursday, he announced that he is seeking treatment.

The announcement came just days after Star Trek star Anthony Rapp, 46, claimed in a Buzzfeed News report published Sunday that Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him at a private party in New York City in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time, and Rapp was 14.

As a response to the report, Spacey issued a statement on Twitter Sunday evening saying he didn’t remember Rapp’s alleged incident and apologizing “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He also publicly came out as gay in the same statement, which was met with criticism from numerous celebrities.

Netflix has since shut down production on House of Cards indefinitely, after announcing that its upcoming sixth season will also be its final.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”