Kevin McKidd is married and expecting a baby with his new bride!

The Grey’s Anatomy star announced on his website Friday that he and Arielle Goldrath — a private chef — are married and revealed that the pair is expecting a baby together.

“Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” McKidd, 44, wrote in a post titled, “Very Happy, Very Big News!”

“My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!” he continued.

He shared that “close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day — an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance.”

McKidd concluded: “There’s much to be grateful for and we’re thrilled for the adventures 2018 will bring us all!”

Kevin McKidd and wife Arielle Goldrath Hello Pinecone

The actor also included a smiling photo in the post of the couple from their wedding day that was snapped as they were walking hand-in-hand down the aisle after saying their vows — which PEOPLE confirms was officiated by Rabbi Emma Lutz.

For their nuptials, held at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California, the Scotland native wore a traditional green kilt — from 21st Century Kilts — and his bride donned a long-sleeved, floor-length, fitted and lace gown.

McKidd, who plays former U.S. Army trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, joined Grey’s Anatomy during its fifth season as a love interest for Sandra Oh’s Christina Yang. Though their characters married, they divorced before Oh left the show. Hunt is now married to Amelia Shepherd, portrayed by Caterina Scorsone.

Off screen, this is the second marriage for McKidd, who was previously married to ex-wife Jane Parker, to whom he had been married for 17 years. The pair shares joint legal custody of their two kids together — daughter Iona, 15, and son Joseph, 17 — and have been divorced since December 2016.