Grey's Anatomy Star Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife of 17 Years

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his wife Jane Parker have finalized their divorce after separating in October 2015.

The couple, who have been married 17 years, will share joint legal custody of their two kids together, daughter Iona, 15, and son Joseph, 17, according to papers filed Dec. 22 and obtained by PEOPLE.

A “nesting arrangement” had been agreed upon for physical custody, meaning the kids have remained living in their family home while McKidd and Parker will rotated visits in and out. But according to the papers, this will end sometime before June 2018.

McKidd, 44, will pay $22,440 in monthly child support and $65,096 in spousal support, and will pay for private school and summer camp for the kids. A total of 20 percent of any income he makes (in excess of $3 million a year) will go directly to Parker.

Child support obligations will terminate when each of his children turn 18, though Parker is set to get an additional $12,147 a month in spousal support for four additional years.

Each will get to keep one of their homes but will share ownership of a third property in Malibu. Their 2014 Chevy Volt goes to Jane.

McKidd, who plays former U.S. Army trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, joined Grey’s Anatomy during its fifth season as a love interest for Sandra Oh’s Christina Yang. Though their characters married, they divorced before Oh left the show. Hunt is now married to Amelia Shepherd, portrayed by Caterina Scorsone.

Prior to his role on Grey’s Anatomy, the Scottish actor had notable roles in NBC’s 2007 show Journeyman, the 2000 BBC miniseries Anna Karenina and Danny Boyle’s 1996 film Trainspotting.