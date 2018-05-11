Glee Alum Kevin McHale Confirms He's Gay: 'I Think There Was Zero Surprise'

Kevin McHale is opening up about his sexual orientation — weeks after sparking speculation about being gay when he posted a photo of himself cuddling up to actor Austin McKenzie.

Speaking to Marc Malkin during a Facebook Live talk on Thursday, the actor, 29, revealed he is “definitely happy,” explaining, “it’s better out than not” and he “wasn’t obviously shouting it from the mountaintops.”

When asked if he was hiding his sexuality on social media, McHale said, “If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise. People knew.”

“The organizations I’ve been supporting and all that sort of work has been apparent, at least to me. I’ve always supported LGBT organizations and things like that because I felt like I had a vested interest in this where I wanted to help out,” he added.

In April, McHale tweeted his praise for Ariana Grande‘s new single, “No Tears Left to Cry,” when the Glee alum seemingly appeared to come out as gay. “#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT,” he wrote. “[Thank you] @ArianaGrande.”

A rep for McHale had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

who else is freaking out? — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

I'd like to request a remix with @JanetJackson. ty for ur time. @ArianaGrande — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

McHale, who revealed he’s been dating McKenzie for “a little over a year and a half,” also addressed his tweets about Grande during his interview with Malkin.

“I honestly feel bad about it because that song is about a lot more. That song is about something really horrible and tragic and something she went through and dealt with beyond anybody’s imaginable expectations,” he said. “I just made this passing joke about it and then I was like this is sort of disrespectful to the song and subject matter she was talking about.”

The tweets were also posted a week after McHale shared a selfie of himself snuggling with a man that appears to be McKenzie at Coachella.

“#mycoachella,” he captioned the post.

That’s not the first time the actors have popped up on each other’s social media. In March, McHale posted a photo of the two volunteering at a Los Angeles shelter together.

“Thank you to @thelamission for doing the important work they do and for letting us join you for #skidroweaster yesterday,” he wrote. “You all are incredible.”

McHale and McKenzie both appeared in When We Rise, Dustin Lance Black’s 2017 eight-part miniseries about LGBT rights.