Kevin Can Wait Will Kill Off Erinn Hayes' Character This Fall

Hello and goodbye to a wife for Kevin James.

When Kevin Can Wait returns to CBS in the fall, time will have jumped a year in the life of Kevin Gable (James), who will be depicted as a widower with kids.

“The character will have passed away, and we will be moving forward in time,” Programming Chief Thom Sherman told reporters Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California. Added CBS President Kelly Kahl later, “It will be treated with dignity and respect — something that will have taken place in the past.”

In June, it was revealed that Erinn Hayes, who played Kevin’s wife Donna in the first season, was leaving the show. The plan was to take the comedy about a retired police officer with three kids in a different direction. At the same time, the comedy made its first big change by announcing that Leah Remini — who has recurred on the comedy as a tough detective named Vanessa Cellucci — would become a series regular in season 2. Remini played James’ wife in their long-running CBS comedy The King of Queens. Kevin Can Wait averaged more than 9 million viewers in its first season.

In the new season, James’ character will join a new security firm run by Remini.

