Kerry Washington and Viola Davis Tease Scandal-How To Get Away With Murder Crossover

Two of Shondaland’s biggest stars are coming together for one OMG-worthy night of TGIT.

Crossover episodes of Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder are in the works at ABC, Deadline reports, with the event set to air sometime this spring. (Reps for the shows did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment).

The show’s two leading ladies Kerry Washington and Viola Davis teased the event on Instagram Wednesday, each posting photos from what appeared to be the set of the others’ show.

Washington, 40, kicked things off with her shot — posing in full Olivia Pope gear from what looked like HTGAWM‘s courtroom set. “Hey Ms @violadavis ❤️ check it out,” she wrote. “This spot look familiar?! Where are you?”

An excited Davis, 52, followed suit next — smiling from what could be Scandal‘s Oval Office set. “Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?!” she responded.

Hey @KerryWashington, guess where I am?! A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:30am PST

This will mark the first time both shows staged a crossover. While Washington and Davis have frequently appeared together in publicity promos (alongside Ellen Pompeo from Shonda Rhimes’ other ABC show, Grey’s Anatomy), their characters have never existed in the same television universe.

Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, staged multiple crossover episodes with 2007 spinoff Private Practice — which aired for six seasons on ABC.

WATCH: See Scandals Most Scandalous Kisses in 60 Seconds!

Scandal, the action of which takes place in Washington, D.C., is currently airing it’s seventh and final season. How to Get Away With Murder, set in Philadelphia, is in its fourth season. Both shows film in Los Angeles.

New episodes resume for both shows Jan. 18.