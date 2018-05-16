Kerry Washington to Produce High School Drama Series for Facebook Watch

Kerry Washington is going behind the camera to executive produce a 10-episode scripted series that follows five students at a South Side Chicago high school who each experience a life-changing event from a different point of view.

Five Points will debut on Facebook Watch on June 4 and stars actors Hayley Kiyoko, Madison Pettis, Spence Moore II, Ray Cham Jr. and Nathaniel Potvin.

The Scandal star, 41, has previously discussed the importance of producing projects she is passionate about.

“I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table, which makes starting this production company thrilling for me,” she has said.

“It’s an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary and truly reflect the world around us,” said Washington.

In April, Washington said goodbye to Scandal seven jaw-dropping seasons.

Of saying goodbye to the soapy political drama, Washington said, “What I will miss most about Scandal is the community, the people, not being able to see my closest friends every single day.”