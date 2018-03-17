Kerry Washington and Shonda Rhimes Commemorate Wrap of Final Scandal Episode: ‘I’m Overwhelmed'

After seven seasons, the cast and crew of Scandal have filmed their final episode.

Commemorating the last day of filming the long-running drama series — which began on Friday afternoon and ended around 6:30 the next morning — star Kerry Washington and creator Shonda Rhimes said a few words about the emotional day.

“Heading home. This was the most unforgettable FRATURDAY ever!!!!!!!!” wrote star Kerry Washington on Saturday morning.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” she continued.

Hours after sharing she could “barely breathe” while the cast rehearsed their last scene, Rhimes added “and that’s a wrap on #scandal.”

“A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second,” she remarked.

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated finale, Ellen Degeneres united the cast of the ABC show to try and get them to spill some of their dirtiest secrets — including who got frisky in their dressing room/trailer on-set.

In the end, it was Scott Foley who ended up triumphant, earning the most scandalous star on Scandal title, an honor that was accompanied by a sash, crown, and of course a glass of red wine.

While DeGeneres was ultimately unable to get the cast to spill the beans on who gets killed off this season, actor Tony Goldwyn joked that he thought “we should all be killed because we’ve done horrible, horrible things.”

Washington agreed. “That’s the only just ending,” she said. “There’s no one left.”

Scandal returns for the last half of its final season Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.