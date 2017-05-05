Kerry Washington‘s alter ego Olivia Pope and the Scandal writers made a nod to Hillary Clinton on Thursday’s episode. And amid the current political news, Gladiators had lots to say about it on social media, particularly with many raising hands emojis.

“Because a woman in power is a nasty woman,” Pope told newly elected president Mellie Grant in a powerful pep talk on Thursday’s Scandal as Grant prepares to take the Oval Office.

Washington reacted to that “nasty woman” line while live-tweeting the episode, giving all the credit to the show’s writers. “All hail the @ScandalWriters But I did love saying it,” the actress responded to a fan’s post.

Not me, Sir. All hail the @ScandalWriters 🙏🏾 But I did love saying it. #Scandal https://t.co/35shx2VNjo — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 5, 2017

Washington’s costars Joe Morton and Jeff Perry also reacted with tweets of their own. “#NastyWoman #MellieGrant needs to be put in her place, behind the Resolute Desk,” Morton wrote.

Of course, the “nasty woman” phrase was first concocted by then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the third and final presidential debate in October.

#NastyWoman #MellieGrant needs to be put in her place, behind the Resolute Desk. #Scandal — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) May 5, 2017

Trump slammed his Democratic opponent Clinton when he leaned into his microphone and interrupted her with a direct dig: “Such a nasty woman.” What was meant to be a slight to Clinton’s temperament soon became a battle cry for women everywhere.

Ohh did #scandal just break out the #NastyWoman I love this show! pic.twitter.com/FxK5IPadxy — Kirsten Turner (@KirstenRenee_92) May 5, 2017

Olivia's nasty woman speech!!! I've missed her monologues!!! #Scandal TRUST pic.twitter.com/AORiuFkbFH — The Gay Burn Book (@SouthernHomo) May 5, 2017

".. because a woman in power is a nasty woman." -Olivia Pope . YAAASSSS PREACH LIV 🍿🍷🎉😍👏🏻 #Scandal #TGIT pic.twitter.com/0OBzIu75Hm — t.s. (@itsmetaytay12) May 5, 2017

Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and the stars of her TGIT lineup previously voiced their support for Clinton in a campaign video released in March 2016.

Rhimes, Washington, Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo, and How to Get Away With Murder’s Viola Davis described the characters they play as “brilliant,” “complex” women who fight for justice and give voice “to the voiceless.”

“Our characters are on television,” Washington said. She and the others then added, “The real world has Hillary Clinton.”

Scandal airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.