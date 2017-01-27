Kerry Washington Talks Scandal Return in the Wake of the Election: 'I Was Worried About Our Country'

Art truly does imitate life.

For years, Scandal has left fans reeling with its “outrageous and unfathomable” story lines. But Kerry Washington has revealed that the ABC show’s usually outlandish plot had begun to hit too close to home in its latest seasons.

“I think it’s important that people know that the episode was written a long time before the outcome of this past November. I think that’s important,” Washington told Entertainment Weekly of Scandal‘s shocking Thursday return.

“It doesn’t get lost on me every day that for years the culture of this show was that the things we say and do are outrageous and unfathomable, and now we’re having to change plot lines and reconsider air dates because it’s too close to what’s actually happening or could be misconstrued as such.”

She added: “That is a reality that I am consistently trying to wrap my head around.”

The show’s fifth season did bear striking similarities to the 2016 Presidential Election. The drama featured a woman running for the highest office in the land with a rambunctious, billionaire Texan on her heels.

The show was postponed to Jan. 26 from its initial air date, Jan. 19, due to Donald Trump‘s inauguration. Scheduling was a bit more problematic when Washington became pregnant, prompting showrunner Shonda Rhimes to question just how they’d time shooting around the expectant mom.

Both the cast and fans were eager to see whether the November election results would impact the show. However, Washington said that her initial reaction following the big day wasn’t to think of the show, but of the nation

“I think initially my concern and response was much more with the political climate, with the policy changes, with the hate crimes that were on the rise. I wasn’t worried about our show. I was worried about our country.”

Rhimes, the show’s creator, said the presidential race prompted her to pull away from chronicling an election cycle throughout the new season.”I don’t want to play a minute of watching an election happen. I already knew that we were all going to be sick of an election,” Rhimes told EW. “I wanted to start on election night and go forward.”

Scandal airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.