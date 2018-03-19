The Real Olivia Pope! Kerry Washington Snaps Selfie with Judy Smith at Scandal Wrap Party

Obtain the ultimate selfie? It’s handled.

Kerry Washington celebrated the end of Scandal with a wrap party, where the 41-year-old actress scored a photo with her character’s real-life inspiration, Washington D.C. crisis manager Judy Smith.

“I took a lot of pictures at last night’s #Scandal wrap party but NOT with my own phone. Except for this one. It’s so blurry. But I had to post. Couldn’t resist,” Washington captioned the post shared to her social media pages on Sunday. “Me & the real Olivia Pope. The inspiration for it all. The OG.”

Smith acts as a consultant and co-executive producer on the ABC show, which Shonda Rhimes created based loosely on the fixer’s career.

“I couldn’t write Judy Smith as the character, mainly because Judy’s life is so confidential,” Rhimes told EW in 2013. “I didn’t start writing until I knew what the pilot was and I knew what the pilot was when I knew she was sleeping with the President. Originally the president was her father and it was much less interesting.”

Heading home.

This was the most unforgettable FRATURDAY ever!!!!!!!! #Scandal I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) March 17, 2018

And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life. https://t.co/TRc5Xg3OXx pic.twitter.com/ujK0DsriYM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

Washington, Rhimes and the rest of the Scandal cast marked the end of filming after seven seasons with plenty of selfies from the set and emotional messages.

After sharing some pictures with screen partner Tony Goldwyn, Washington tweeted about shooting the final scene.

“This was the most unforgettable FRATURDAY ever!!!!!!!! #Scandal,” she wrote early Saturday morning. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“A lot of tears. A lot of love. Forever grateful for every second,” Rhimes said.

Scandal returns for the last half of its final season Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.